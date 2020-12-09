USA Diving postpones World Cup trials at Greensboro Aquatic Center

GREENSBORO — USA Diving has postponed its 2021 World Cup Trials, which were scheduled for next week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

"As we continue to monitor the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, assess the rise of cases across the country and prioritize the health and safety of our members, we have made the decision to indefinitely postpone" the trials, USA Diving announced in a news release.

"We look forward to continuing to work with USA Diving to schedule future dates when we can welcome a field of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro,” said Susan Braman, manager of the Greensboro Aquatic Center

“This decision was not made lightly,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud. “But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”

USA Diving's High-Performance staff is reviewing contingencies for holding a qualifying event at a later date, as well as other options for selecting a team for the FINA World Cup in April 2021. "While there are still details to be arranged," USA Diving's release said, "we are confident that we can come up with a viable solution to field the best team possible for the event."