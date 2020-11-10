 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USA Swimming weekend event includes Greensboro Aquatic Center competition
0 comments

USA Swimming weekend event includes Greensboro Aquatic Center competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
greensboro aquatic center logo

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Aquatic Center will be one of nine sites this weekend to host USA Swimming's Toyota U.S. Open.

Spectators will not be permitted at the Aquatic Center. But all Greensboro competition will be streamed at USASwimming.org, with events scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel will provide coverage of the U.S. Open in four time slots: 10 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports), 6 p.m. Friday (Olympic), 10 a.m. Saturday (Olympic) and 3 p.m. Sunday (WXII; recorded).

More than 1,800 athletes will compete across the nine sites. Results from each site will be combined by USA Swimming.

The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News