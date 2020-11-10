USA Swimming weekend event includes Greensboro Aquatic Center competition

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Aquatic Center will be one of nine sites this weekend to host USA Swimming's Toyota U.S. Open.

Spectators will not be permitted at the Aquatic Center. But all Greensboro competition will be streamed at USASwimming.org, with events scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel will provide coverage of the U.S. Open in four time slots: 10 a.m. Friday (NBC Sports), 6 p.m. Friday (Olympic), 10 a.m. Saturday (Olympic) and 3 p.m. Sunday (WXII; recorded).

More than 1,800 athletes will compete across the nine sites. Results from each site will be combined by USA Swimming.

The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.