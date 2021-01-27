Vernon Carey, Javin DuLaurier part of Greensboro Swarm roster

GREENSBORO — Former Duke players Vernon Carey and Javin DuLaurier are among 15 assigned to the Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League roster.

The Swarm will play its games, with 17 others teams, at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., beginning in February. Jay Hernandez, a Hornets assistant coach and director of player development, will coach the team.

Carey, Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards have been assigned to the Swarm by the Charlotte Hornets, the Swarm's parent team. Two-way players Nate Darling and Grant Riller have been transferred to Greensboro.

Carey, a 6-9 center, has played sparingly for the Hornets in three games. He played for Duke in the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds and making All-ACC first team in his only season with the Blue Devils.

DuLaurier, a 6-10 forward, is a rookie after having played four seasons for the Blue Devils. He averaged 3.4 points and 13.4 minutes per game during a 114-game career.

The remainder of the Swarm roster and their college affiliations:

• G Keandre Cook, Missouri State

• G Nate Darlington, Delaware