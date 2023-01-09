Vincent Brown to lead North Carolina A&T into CAA era

Greeted by shouts of "Ag-gie Pride" from alumni attending his news conference, Vincent Brown was presented to the North Carolina A&T community on Monday as the football coach tabbed to lead the team into competition -- and championships -- in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Brown is the 22nd head coach in the school's history, succeeding Sam Washington, whom the school let go last month. Before coming to A&T, Brown was an assistant at William & Mary, where he led one of the nation's stingiest defenses in FCS. Introduced by Athletics Director Earl M. Hilton III and donning a beige cap with the school's bulldog logo on it, Brown told the audience that he would work to continue the school's history of success.

"I want to pay homage to the great coaches, head coaches that have come before me that have laid a foundation of expecting to win," Brown said, adding that support from the alumni in attendance and those getting word of his arrival would be a key element in continuing that work.

"We will need your help along the way, but we will take a foundation and build toward excellence," he said. "I truly believe that being called coach is one of the most noble professions one can have, for it truly allows me to impact the lives of a young person every single day."

There are two lives he won't impact when A&T gathers for spring drills leading to the 2023 season. Bhayshul Tuten, who ran for 1,363 yards and compiled 1,703 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns this season, entered the transfer portal and was reported to have committed to Boston College. Aggie linebacker Jacob Roberts followed Tuten into the transfer portal and moved 30 miles west to join the Wake Forest program. Roberts led the Aggies this season with 74 tackles.

Despite those losses, Brown expects to find help from his recruiting class as well as the returning players.

"I understand what our needs are. I saw the kids that signed in the early signing period, some really talented players," he said. "I will convene with the existing staff, will talk about our remaining needs and we'll go out and find the very best players to complement what we've already lost."

And once the talent is in place, Brown expects the Aggies to compete in a league that sent five teams into the FCS playoff in the 2022 season.

"They allocate significant resources to recruiting very talented players. And having a chance to look at the A&T program and the talent level, I believe we'll be able to step into the conference and be extremely competitive," he said. "I feel very confident and comfortable that we will do our absolute best in making this transition as seamless as possible."

A&T nearly took home a conference championship trophy in its last season in the Big South Conference. Rebounding from an 0-3 start, the Aggies finished the season at 7-4, losing to Gardner-Webb in what amounted to a conference title game. Asked why Washington was dismissed despite his 31-15 mark and run at a Big South title, Hilton would only say the move stemmed from "questions about alignment of vision and perspective."

Brown has spent the past four seasons as William & Mary’s associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He adressed the transition from a predominantly white institution in Williamsburg, Virginia, to an HBCU in central North Carolina.

"I think in both environments, people are passionate about their football programs. I just think that here, that passion is elevated to a new level and that people feel really connected to the football program," he said. "They feel they're part of everything that's going on, and I think that's truly the difference between the two. You've got the fans, and then you have family members that feel attached to the program."

Brown's hiring continues a trend of HBCUs hiring coaches with connections to the NFL. Deion Sanders was the most prominent hire as he lifted Jackson State to national prominence before taking the head coaching job at Colorado. According to Brown, it wasn't a goal to become a head coach, but he's earned a chance to show he can do it.

"My career has been to put my head down and learn as much as I can about coaching and developing the young men that I'm charged with coaching, and that's been a 20-year journey," he said. "And I never tried to capitalize on my past career as a player. I want to earn my way up the ladder as a coach. And I think my appointment is a little different than some of the others because I've been doing this for 20-plus years, and not just a year or two, focused on becoming the absolute best teacher."