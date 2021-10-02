Wake Forest celebrates Nick Sciba's birthday and a signature win in the early season

Well, well, well. Happy birthday, Nick Sciba.
The Wake Forest kicker heard from people throughout Saturday’s matchup with Louisville. Every time he trotted out to kick, the student section would sing him a tune to commemorate his 22nd birthday. Before a PAT, he held his hands up in the shape of a heart to those Deacons fans celebrating for him.
By the end of the day, he’d have his teammates singing for him too. Sciba connected on three field goals in a 37-34 win that pushed the No. 24 Deacons to 5-0 (with a 3-0 record in the ACC). Sciba hit a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining, then got scooped up on teammates’ shoulders on his way off the field.
“Not going to lie, they almost made me cry,” Sciba said of his teammates singing in the locker room. “That’s all right. I’m a softy.”
A few tears were an appropriate ending for an emotional roller coaster. Wake Forest saw a 10-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, then slugged back and forth with Louisville. With 3:52 remaining, Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman shook off an interception that put the Cardinals in scoring territory by finding A.T. Perry in the back corner of the end zone.
Louisville needed only two plays to respond in a big way: Wide receiver Tyler Harrell scored on a 75-yard touchdown catch to tie the game.
The bell rang. Wake Forest had to answer one more call.
Deacons coach Dave Clawson said in managing both the clock and a need to score, he decided there was no need to try to go slow. Louisville still had all three of its second-half timeouts anyway, so the Deacons leaned into their fast-paced style.
The drive featured a steady diet of Justice Ellison — who ran for 41 of his 76 total rushing yards in the final Wake Forest series — while Hartman peppered passes to Jaquarii Roberson and Donald Stewart. The Deacons forced the Cardinals to take all three of their timeouts, coming up short on a third-and-3 before Wake Forest called a timeout of its own to line Sciba up.
The choice to press their normal tempo was made easier, Clawson said, with Sciba waiting on the sideline.
“At that point, I felt we had our best chances to win the game on offense,” Clawson said. “You know, I just felt our offense was playing well. We kind of struggled the last few drives on defense. And so I told Warren (Ruggiero, Wake Forest’s offensive coordinator) to be aggressive, play fast. If we get to midfield, we’ll start slowing it down.”
A Wake Forest defense that dealt with dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham didn’t become frustrated and found a steadiness in the second half.
Louisville registered 281 second-half yards, a quarter of which came on Harrell’s run. Wake Forest bottled up the Cardinals’ run game — giving up 71 yard in the second half after 137 in the first and two Cunningham touchdown runs — and most importantly, held off Louisville’s late-game attempt to lateral their way into a victory as time expired.
“We were saying on the sideline we want to be on the field,” Wake Forest safety Nick Andersen said. “We want to be in that moment. We want to get the ball back to our offense and give them the best opportunity to score.”
Clawson used several words after the game — guts, heart, resilience — to describe Wake Forest’s performance in the team’s tightest outcome of the season.
Knowing what the team’s makeup, as well as what players experienced throughout their careers — especially last year’s season marred by the pandemic — he had the feeling his team could respond this way even before the game started.
But belief is one thing. Proof is another.
Wake Forest continues through a season so far that’s scaled up in difficulty. The first two opponents — Old Dominion and Norfolk State — shook off the rust. The Florida State and Virginia games proved it was no fluke, the last of which took the show on the road.
Outlasting Louisville is another clear step in the progression, and the Deacons are starting to show they can handle the pressure that comes with building expectations.
“Not one man has to step up and be a superhero,” said wide receiver Taylor Morin. “So I think that’s the special thing about our offense is that we have so many different guys that on any given night can go out there and have a night.