Wake Forest faces Florida State in search of second straight win

Wake Forest (11-5, 3-2 ACC) tries to stay unbeaten at home on Wednesday as it takes on Florida State (5-11, 3-2 ACC) in a 9 p.m. tipoff.

THE STANDINGS: Wake Forest and Florida State are two of six teams tied for fourth place in the ACC at 3-2. Virginia and North Carolina, two more teams at 3-2 starting the week, faced each other on Tuesday. The other 3-2 teams are Duke and Syracuse.

THE SERIES: The Seminoles lead the series with the Demon Deacons 29-27, but Wake Forest is 17-10 against Florida State in Winston-Salem. Wake swept the Seminoles last season, marking its first sweep of Florida State since the 2007-2008 season. Florida State has won nine of its past 11 over Wake Forest, including a nine-game run from Feb. 26, 2013, through Feb. 13, 2021.

IN THEIR LAST GAME ... : Jake LaRavia had a near triple-double, Alondes Williams scored 23 points, Damari Monsanto hit a clutch 3-pointer, and Wake Forest took a 68-60 victory over Florida State in Tallahassee on Feb. 5, 2022. Redshirt senior Harrison Prieto scored a career-high 13 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds for the Seminoles, who played the game without three starters.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: With the win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 31, 2022, Wake Forest raised its record at Joel Coliseum to 26-2 since the start of the 2021-2022 season. Wake Forest has now won 13-straight games inside Joel, tying the mark for the longest streak since the Demon Deacons won 13 in a row from March 10, 2013 to Jan. 25, 2014.

WAKE WAS DUE: Wake Forest's victory over Louisville last weekend was the first time it had beaten the Cardinals at the KFC Yum Center.

HAMILTON'S MILESTONE: Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton won his 600th career game last Saturday when the Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech, 75-64. The victory was also his 400th at Florida State, making him only the fifth coach in ACC history to win 400 games as an ACC coach, trailing Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith and Roy Williams. Hamilton is one of just 17 active college coaches with at least 600 career victories.