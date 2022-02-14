Wake Forest heads to Durham to face Duke on Tuesday night in important ACC road game

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
Wake Forest at Duke
When
7 p.m. Tuesday
Where
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
How to watch
ESPN2
Records
Wake Forest: 10-5 ACC, 20-6 overall, No. 40 in NET rankings.
Duke: 11-3, 21-4, No. 11 in NET rankings.
What to watch for
1. Wake Forest is going to need its defense. It was missing in action on Saturday in a loss to Miami at Joel Coliseum. There’s no question the Deacons can score points but if they don’t start playing better defense, the end of the regular season will be difficult.
2. The Demon Deacons are an older team and shouldn’t be awed by all the distractions of playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium and in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season. The longer the Deacons can keep it close, the more confidence they will have later in the game.
3. Duke has plenty to play for as it chases the ACC regular-season title, which the Blue Devils last won in 2010, sharing with Maryland, and last won outright in 2006. The Blue Devils are coming off two straight road wins over Clemson and Boston College.
Notable
• The game is one of just three remaining at Cameron for Krzyzewski. According to StubHub.com as of Monday afternoon, the cheapest price for a pair of tickets for the Wake Forest game, including fees, is $336 each. Duke's final two games are against Florida State on Feb. 19 ($1,507 per seat for a pair) and North Carolina on March 5 ($4,250 per seat for a pair).
• The Deacons' Dallas Walton said it’s no secret what they have to do with five games left in the regular season. “Defense is something we are going to have to work on,” Walton said. “We just have to trust each other and believe what our coaches are telling us and execute.”…
• The Demon Deacons shot better than 50% for the 14th time in their loss to Miami. They also shot 43% on three-point attempts on Saturday afternoon.
• Boston College on Saturday gave a donation to the Emily Krzyzewski Center in honor of Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit; the amount was not disclosed. “I’d like to thank Boston College for the honor and giving a donation for the Emily K Center,” he said. “We have a center in Durham that services 2,000 kids and named after my mom. It’s 17 years old and still a magnificent thing.”
• Duke has won the last three games against Wake Forest, including a 76-64 win at Joel Coliseum on Jan. 12. The Blue Devils were ranked eighth at the time and go into this game ranked No. 9. The Blue Devils have won 14 of the last 15 games against the Demon Deacons.
• Alondes Williams continues to lead the ACC with 19.8 points per game. Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse is second at 19.1 points per game. Paolo Banchero of Duke is sixth in the ACC in scoring at 17 points per game.