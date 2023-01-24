Wake Forest heads to Pittsburgh for key ACC road game on Wednesday night

As tough as it is for Coach Steve Forbes to not peek at the various speculation websites about which teams will make the NCAA Tournament and which are already on the bubble, his narrative won’t change.

“We just have to win games,” Forbes said about his Wake Forest team that will play at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night (7 p.m. on the ACC Network) at the Petersen Events Center.

The Demon Deacons are coming off a 76-67 loss to 10th-ranked Virginia thanks to a five-minute lull that cost them dearly. They had to climb back from a big deficit and couldn’t get it done.

To beat the Panthers, who are in resurgent mode this season under Coach Jeff Capel, the Demon Deacons will likely have to outshoot them. These two teams like to shoot the 3-pointer, and combined they hoist up on the average 18 per game.

One aspect of the Demon Deacons’ offense that’s humming along is the shooting of Damari Monsanto who is averaging 12.7 points per game. He was benched for a game by Forbes earlier this season, but since then has been highly productive.

In the loss to Virginia, Monsanto had a career-high 25 points, played a season high 34 minutes and was 9 of 19 shooting. He made seven 3-point attempts and on defense had a season-high two blocked shots.

“I just think he’s kind of finding his way,” Forbes said about Monsanto. “He got off to a tough start (to the season) but he’s playing at a high level in some high-level games…. He’s playing good right now.”

The Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3 ACC) and the Panthers (13-7, 6-3) will both reach their halfway point of the ACC regular-season after Wednesday’s game.

“We're not even halfway through the ACC yet,” Forbes said Saturday after the loss to Virginia. “We got to go to Pitt, and then we're only at the halfway point.”

Forbes said he loved the fact that his team battled back against arguably the best team in the ACC this season.

“Our fight was tremendous,” Forbes said. “We played really good defense in the second half.”

The Panthers are coming off a 71-64 home loss to Florida State on Saturday.

One reason for the Panthers’ success this season is that Capel took a deep dive in the transfer portal and has three graduate students in his rotation in guards Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.

Next stretch for the Demon Deacons

After Wednesday’s night trip to Pitt the Demon Deacons will play host to N.C. State on Saturday at 1 p.m. before making two straight trips.

The first trip will be a short one to Duke on Jan. 21 with a 7 p.m. game, and then on Feb. 4 they will travel to Notre Dame for a 1 p.m. game.

Coach Mike Brey of the Irish has announced that he will retire after this season.

“I’m going to miss Mike,” Forbes said. “We have the same birthday but it happens to be he’s older than me. It’s always around St. Patrick’s Day and we’ve enjoyed a beer or two together; he embraces the Golden Dome and I embrace the chrome dome, so we have that in common.”

Forbes said he’ll miss not have Brey around in the ACC anymore.

“I think more coaches should be like Mike,” Forbes said. “Mike’s kind of where I’m from back in the old days where you play a game and you go out afterward with the coach and have a beer and pizza and talk about the game…. He’s a great role model for coaches.”