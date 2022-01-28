Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night

WhatWake Forest at Syracuse
When8 p.m. Saturday
WhereCarrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
How to watchACC
RecordsWake Forest: 17-4 overall, 7-3 ACC; NCAA NET ranking No. 35 of 358 Division I teams.
Syracuse: 9-11, 3-6; NCAA NET No. 105
What to watch for1. Wake Forest goes into a rematch with an ACC opponent for the first time this season after beating the Orange 77-74 in overtime on Jan. 8. As Wake Forest goes through the rest of the ACC schedule, there’ll be no sneaking up on opponents. Wake has a four-game win streak, the longest current streak in the ACC and are playing with confidence. The Demon Deacons’ NCAA NET ranking is better than anyone in the league other than Duke (No. 13).
2. Syracuse has been known for its unique matchup zone defense, although the Orange ranks last in the ACC in allowing 75.3 points per game. One luxury Wake Forest has is that all five starters can shoot 3-pointers — the Deacons were 11-for-37 from the arc in the first meeting – but Wake also is No. 12 among the 15 ACC teams at 32.9%. Isaiah Mucius is 11th in the ACC with 2.14 made 3’s per game; Daivien Williamson is tied for No. 13 with 2.0.
3. Can the Deacons continue to play at such a high level on the road? The Deacons are 3-2 away from Joel Coliseum this season and playing in the vast Carrier Dome isn’t easy.
NotableSteve Forbes, who is in his second season at Wake Forest, has never coached a game at the Carrier Dome. “I’ve never been to Syracuse but I have a tremendous amount of respect for their program,” Forbes said. “We are really going to have to be ready to attack the zone.”
The Orange is on a two-game losing streak and is 2-3 since losing in Winston-Salem.
One weapon the Deacons didn’t have the first time against the Orange is sharp-shooting guard Damari Monsanto. He has made six 3-pointers, although having attempted 19, in the three games since returning from an Achilles’ injury suffered last summer.
More informationGoDeacs.com