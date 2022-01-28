Wake Forest hits the road for game at Syracuse on Saturday night

WhatWake Forest at Syracuse

When8 p.m. Saturday

WhereCarrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

How to watchACC

RecordsWake Forest: 17-4 overall, 7-3 ACC; NCAA NET ranking No. 35 of 358 Division I teams.

Syracuse: 9-11, 3-6; NCAA NET No. 105

What to watch for1. Wake Forest goes into a rematch with an ACC opponent for the first time this season after beating the Orange 77-74 in overtime on Jan. 8. As Wake Forest goes through the rest of the ACC schedule, there’ll be no sneaking up on opponents. Wake has a four-game win streak, the longest current streak in the ACC and are playing with confidence. The Demon Deacons’ NCAA NET ranking is better than anyone in the league other than Duke (No. 13).