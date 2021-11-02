Wake Forest is No. 9 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

It's November, and we can officially talk about college football's national championship and include Wake Forest in the discussion.
The Demon Deacons (8-0) are No. 9 in the first rankings of the season, announced Tuesday night. That's the program's highest ranking in this eighth season of the playoff.
Wake Forest also appeared in the first ranking of the 2019 season but failed to last more than a week. And that memory is still fresh in Coach Dave Clawson's program.
“We were doing really well that season," tight end Brandon Chapman said of a team that was 7-1. "I remember, and then we didn't finish strong. And Coach Clawson, he always talks about ‘remember November.’ I mean, November is the biggest games. And the past few years, we haven't exactly executed highly in November.
"So I think the guys are definitely looking at November differently this year. We’ve just got to finish strong.”
The 2019 Deacons lost 36-17 at Virginia Tech in their next game, beginning a stretch of four losses in five games to close the season. That included a 52-3 loss at Clemson, where Wake Forest will visit Nov. 20, and a loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The current Wake Forest team will visit North Carolina on Saturday in a non-conference game. The Tar Heels opened the season ranked No. 10 by journalists in the AP poll, but Carolina has stumbled to a 4-4 record.
Wake Forest also will host N.C State, which is No. 19 in the rankings, on Nov. 13, then close its regular season at Clemson on Nov. 20 and at Boston College on Nov. 27. If the Deacons can hold on to win the ACC's Atlantic Division, they would earn a berth in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 4.
Georgia (8-0), which is No. 1 in the Associated Press and the USA Today coaches polls, also is No. 1 in the playoff rankings. Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0) and Oregon (7-1) are next in line.
The top four teams after conference championships will be selected Dec. 5 to play in the playoff's semifinal games, the Cotton and Orange bowls, on Dec. 31. The national championship game will be Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Besides Georgia and Michigan State, the nation's two other undefeated teams besides Wake Forest – No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) and No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) – are ahead of the Demon Deacons in the rankings. And besides Alabama and Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State (7-1) and No. 7 Michigan (7-1) are also ranked ahead of Wake Forest despite losses.
The 13-member committee is chaired by Iowa athletics director Gary Barta, and its members include N.C. State AD Boo Corrigan and Georgia State AD Charlie Cobb, a former Appalachian State athletics director.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
