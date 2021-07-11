Wake Forest pitcher Ryan Cusick selected by Atlanta Braves in first round of MLB Draft

STAFF REPORT
An update on the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.
Who
Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest pitcher
Round
First
Team
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Braves (24th pick overall)
About Cusick
• Right-hander
• 6 feet 6, 235 pounds
• $2.83 million expected signing bonus
• 2021 second-team All-ACC
• 3-5, 4.24 ERA in 2021 (32 BB, 108K in 70 IP)
• Struck out 206 batters in 158 career innings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!