Wake Forest pitcher Ryan Cusick selected by Atlanta Braves in first round of MLB Draft
Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

Winston-Salem Journal

An update on the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.

Who

Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest pitcher

Round

First

Team

Braves (24th pick overall)

About Cusick

Right-hander

 6 feet 6, 235 pounds

 $2.83 million expected signing bonus

 2021 second-team All-ACC

 3-5, 4.24 ERA in 2021 (32 BB, 108K in 70 IP)

 Struck out 206 batters in 158 career innings

