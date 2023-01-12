Wake Forest rolls to 90-75 win over FSU on Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest used the outstanding shooting touch of Damari Monsanto to cruise to a 90-75 win over Florida State in front of 8,174 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum.

Monsanto hit his first six shots — all 3-pointers — as he scored 22 points to lead the way for the Demon Deacons, who have won 14 straight at home dating to last season. Monsanto went 6 for 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Andrew Carr also scored a career-high 22 points while Cameron Hildreth also had his career-high with 23 points with Tyree Appleby chipping in 16 points. Appleby also had eight assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Coach Steve Forbes said he loved the way his offense kept moving the ball and finding open shots.

"We did a great job of sharing the ball on offense," Forbes of his Demon Deacons, who had 15 assists on 30 baskets. "Damari got us going, he shot the crap out of it. Every time he shot it I thought it was going in, and it was. He played a pretty good floor game for a guy that is hot like that, he didn't just go hunting on every possession, he's matured."

The Demon Deacons shot 56% from the field and an impressive 54% on 3-pointers and were 76% from the free-throw line. That was their best showing on 3-pointers this season.

“I’ve been getting in the gym a lot more and getting up more shots,” Monsanto said.

The Demon Deacons were 14 of 26 on 3-pointers with five different players making at least one.

For the first time since 2005, the Deacons had three players tally 20 or more points. The last time that happened was in March of 2005 when when Taron Downey (27), Eric Williams (23) and Chris Paul (22) each reached double figures in scoring against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. That turned out to be Paul's final game in a Wake Forest uniform after his sophomore season.

Hildreth said he likes the balance the Demon Deacons are showing on offense.

“I feel like everyone on the team can score,” Hildreth said. “I’ve said this before but we have one through 12 can all get a bucket. And we have the opportunity that if one person isn’t scoring somebody else can step up. Everyone on the team performed well to get the win.”

The Demon Deacons had six early turnovers, but for the rest of the game had just six more, which pleased Forbes.

"The two times we beat them last year I think we had 22 turnovers here and 26 down there," Forbes said. "We only had 12 tonight, which was a big number for us.”

It was the third 9 p.m. start for the Demon Deacons, who will play five late games this regular season.

The Demon Deacons improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC and the Seminoles fell to 5-12 and 3-3 in league play. The 14 straight wins at Joel Coliseum is a school record. They also improved to 9-0 at home this season.

Matt Cleveland and Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 19 points each.

Wake Forest will hit the road for a Saturday night game at Boston College. The game will be at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.