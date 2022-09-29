Wake Forest will have a new look this season for Coach Steve Forbes

WINSTON-SALEM — Coach Steve Forbes said he remembers the Oct. 15 date in the "olden days," when college basketball teams could start practicing in earnest for the coming season. Those days are long gone.

Now it’s a year-round practice schedule for the most part, and since his Wake Forest team got to play in a summer tournament in Europe, his players are used to Forbes’ intensity in practices.

“This is our 52nd practice since June or whenever we started,” Forbes said on Thursday afternoon as he opened practice for the first time this season. “I kind of miss the Oct. 15 and the excitement of practice. You don’t have that anymore. You just go so long…For these guys today, it was just another day.”

The Demon Deacons, who return one starter in guard Daivien Williamson, have four key transfers and two freshmen that give Forbes’ third team a good nucleus. Three of those newcomers — Andrew Carr, Jao Ituka and Tyree Appleby — have all been named team captains along with Williamson.

When Williamson was asked about how the team is shaping up, he smiled and said he liked what he saw.

Williamson’s message to the new players on the team was simple.

“(Forbes) is going to demand the best out of us each and every day,” said Williamson, a Winston-Salem native. “You have to put your best foot forward every day or he’ll throw you out of practice. He doesn’t even care, so you better bring it.”

Williamson said that the time in Europe helped and all of those extra practices that went with it were a bonus.

“Our European trip was good to build that chemistry and get to know each other, so we’ve learned a lot about each other,” Williamson said.

Three observations from practice

1. The quickest player on the team is Appleby, a graduate transfer from Florida. He’s also not afraid to shoot the 3-pointer or drive the lane. Forbes said he likes what he brings to the Demon Deacons and the 6-foot-1 combo guard is “as fast as a fart in a skillet,” Forbes said. One of things that Appleby brings is the ability to get the ball up the court even faster than last season. “We are going to score and get up the floor but he’s got to take care of the ball and sometimes he goes too fast,” Forbes said. “He gets knocked around some, but he’s a tough kid.”

2. Damari Monsanto is obviously back in shape and is down to about 205 pounds. He played at around 230 pounds last season, coming off the Achilles' tendon surgery. He played in 17 games and started once. His shooting will be important again this season, but he’ll need to improve defensively to stay on the floor. “Damari’s gone from 230 to around 205 so he looks good,” Forbes said.

3. Bobi Klintman, a freshman from Sweden, is going to be very good thanks to his size at about 6-foot-10 and his ball handling. In the later scrimmage he was a little winded and had the ball stolen from him as he tried to go coast to coast but he’s definitely somebody to keep an eye on. He played for his country this summer instead of going on the Europe trip but he’s fit in just fine. “He’s another guy that get into the paint and is a really good passer,” Forbes said. “He’s got great size and he can shoot it. He’s going to play.”

Early lineup had these five starters

After the Demon Deacons worked through several drills, they scrimmaged with one of the teams made up of Williamson, Monsanto, Carr, Klintman and Davion Bradford, a junior transfer from Kansas State.

The other starting five for the scrimmage were Appleby, who hit his first 3-point shot, but then a few possessions later had an airball on a 3-point attempt, Ituka, freshman Zach Keller, Matthew Marsh and Robert McCray.

The two only real post-up, back to the basket centers are Marsh, who has put on about 15 pounds of muscle, and Bradford, who Forbes said has lost about 25 pounds.

One of the intriguing lineups that Forbes might consider would include the three guards of Williamson, Ituka and Appleby. They would certainly have no trouble getting up the court but rebounding might be an issue.

Lots of rebounding drills

At least on two occasions during practice, assistant coaches put on what Forbes called a "bubble" on top of the rims. It’s literally a lid on the basket and it’s used to help in rebounding drills.

During one ten-minute session, players scrimmaged with the lids on the basket, something Williamson said was new.

“It was strange,” Williamson said.

Forbes said those bubbles expose the players that aren’t boxing out.

“The balls never going in the net so you have to block out and be physical and go get the ball,” Forbes said. “They’ll see that all year long and it’s a good way to learn to block out. It’s not just one guy, it has to be team rebounding and guards included. And it’s usually those guys (the guards) that aren’t blocking out, so it’s a good tool and we’re going to continue to use it.”