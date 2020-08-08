Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest lost in the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur on Saturday morning at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.
Migliaccio, a rising senior, lost on the 18th hole in her match against Gabriela Ruffels, the defending champion. Migliaccio led by two holes early in the match and then was leading by one after the 15th hole.
Ruffels wound up winning the 16th and 18th holes to move into the semifinals.
The Deacons, who were ranked No. 1 in the spring when COVID-19 shut down college athletics, had four golfers in the field for the tournament. Siyun Liu didn’t make it to match play but Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn and Vanessa Knecht all advanced.
Migliaccio, who has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open in December, wound up going the deepest into the tournament.
Coach Kim Lewellan of the Deacons said: “I’m very proud of how all of the young ladies per-formed at the U.S. Amateur. Three of them making match play is awesome. They all play with a lot of heart and fortitude and these young ladies are great representatives of Wake Forest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.