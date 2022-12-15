Washington, A&T part ways after five seasons

Sam Washington, the North Carolina A&T football coach who won 31 games in five seasons and took the Aggies to a national HBCU championship in his rookie year, has been relieved of his duties, the school announced.

A&T did not release a formal statement and had no further comment on the departure of Washington, 62.

Washington became A&T’s 19th head coach in January 2018. Before being promoted to head coach, he served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach for seven years under head coach Rod Broadway. In 2015, Broadway promoted Washington to associate head coach before he retired and Washington took the reins.

He guided the Aggies to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship that season, then led the team to its second straight Celebration Bowl victory and third in four years. As a result, Washington became the second A&T first-year coach to win the league’s coach of the year award. He tied the record for wins by a first-year head coach with 10.

Washington’s 19 wins in his first two season were the most ever by an A&T head coach.

In 2021, Washington and A&T football entered the Big South Conference after ending its 50-year affiliation with the MEAC. This season, the Aggies faced Gardner-Webb in what amounted to a league championship game, and the Bulldogs stopped A&T 38-17.

While the loss ended A&T’s season at 7-4, it was a reversal from the 0-3 start to the year. Part of the turnaround was credited to running back Bhayshul Tuten, who ran for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tuten announced via social media this week that he has entered the transfer portal, leaving the succeeding coach with a significant void to fill.

Next season, the Aggies will play football in the Colonial Athletic Association, where it will join two other North Carolina schools, Elon and Campbell, as well as Richmond, Hampton and William & Mary in Virginia.

Washington also spent eight seasons at N.C. Central as the school’s assistant head coach. Among the players under his guidance in 1996 was Trei Oliver, now the head coach for the Eagles and whose team faces Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.

Other college coaching stops for Washington include Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State and Bethune-Cookman. Washington was a defensive back at MVSU.

Washington spent four seasons in the National Football League, playing for Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. With the Steelers, Washington intercepted at least one pass in five consecutive games during the 1984 season, and he finished that season with six interceptions, and he scored two touchdowns.