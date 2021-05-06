WATCH NOW: Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game

Grimsley is in a state football championship game for the first time since 2005 and is seeking its first title since 1960, when the school was known as Greensboro Senior High.
Four area teams are seeking state titles this week: East Surry, Grimsley, Mount Tabor and Reidsville.
The Whirlies will face Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game in 2019 before losing to East Forsyth, but the Crusaders' program has never won a state title.
Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown talked with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
