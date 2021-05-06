 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game

{{featured_button_text}}
050221-gnr-spt-hsfbgrimsley

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown rides on his players' shoulders with the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional trophy April 30 at Jamieson Stadium after the Whirlies rallied to beat Matthews Butler 28-21. Grimsley will face Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill for the state title.

Grimsley is in a state football championship game for the first time since 2005 and is seeking its first title since 1960, when the school was known as Greensboro Senior High.

The Whirlies will face Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game in 2019 before losing to East Forsyth, but the Crusaders' program has never won a state title.

Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown talked with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

WATCH NOW: Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright previews the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game

WATCH NOW: Grimsley coach Darryl Brown previews the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game
Steven Wright

Coach Steven Wright has Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game for the second time in as many seasons. The Crusaders will take on Grimsley at 7 p.m. Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News