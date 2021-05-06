WATCH NOW: Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game

Grimsley is in a state football championship game for the first time since 2005 and is seeking its first title since 1960, when the school was known as Greensboro Senior High.

+2 NCHSAA football championship games Four area teams are seeking state titles this week: East Surry, Grimsley, Mount Tabor and Reidsville.

The Whirlies will face Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game in 2019 before losing to East Forsyth, but the Crusaders' program has never won a state title.

Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown talked with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

