Watch now: Carolina coach Roy Williams offers profanity-laced response to question about scheduling Marquette

CHAPEL HILL — The season has surely been trying. And the postgame question for North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams came across, to him, as a challenge, too.
The Tar Heels (14-8) scheduled Marquette late last week as a schedule fill-in after a game at Boston College was postponed, and the Golden Eagles dominated the Tar Heels 83-70 on Wednesday night. Carolina, coming off a 45-point victory over Louisville on Saturday night, has been trying to polish an NCAA Tournament resume, even though a game against Marquette, which was 10-12 going into the game, would offer little benefit. Carolina is now No. 44 in those rankings, and even with the win, Marquette is still just No. 86.
So when Williams was asked by a journalist, in the moments after a surprising performance and loss, what he would say to fans about whether it made sense to schedule Marquette, he offered a profanity-laced answer and left the postgame video conference in a huff.
“If I’d known we were gonna lose, God almighty, I wouldn’t schedule it, then,” Williams said. “Come on, we can’t operate in damn hindsight. God almighty. If you'd told me we were gonna lose, hell yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game. If you’d told me we were gonna beat the Lakers, I would’ve scheduled them. Carolina fans, they’re not that dumb. If they are, I’ve got no answer for them.”
Then Williams rose from his seat and walked away.
The profanity isn't Williams' first in a postgame news conference this season. After the Tar Heels defeated Notre Dame on Jan. 2, a reporter's question appeared to confuse him. When the reporter and Williams appeared to get things straightened out, Williams said, “OK, we're all right, because I was getting ready to tell y’all to go back to f------ first grade and read your dadgum notes or something."
North Carolina is scheduled to host No. 11 Florida State, still looking for Coach Roy Williams' 900th career victory. His 899 wins are fourth-most all-time, behind Mike Krzyzewski (1,168), Jim Boeheim (977) and Bob Knight (902) — all Naismith Hall of Famers. Legendary UNC coach Dean Smith won 879 games.
The Tar Heels' home games against Clemson (Jan. 9) and No. 16 Virginia Tech (Feb. 16) were postponed, and so was a home game Feb. 8 against Miami after video surfaced showing maskless players celebrating with friends after the Tar Heels had beaten Duke on Feb. 6.
Marquette struggled in the backcourt against North Carolina's pressure defense in the second half, having 10 turnovers to just nine made field goals with 5:22 remaining. But the Golden Eagles went on an 8-0 run, with six points from Carton, for a 79-63 lead with 2:38 left to seal it.
Garrison Brooks led Carolina with 18 points. R.J. Davis added 11 points, Walker Kessler scored 10, and Day’Ron Sharpe had nine points and 11 boards.
Content from the Associated Press is included.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
