Watch Now: Coach Wes Miller and UNCG basketball players Keyshaun and Kobe Langley talk about being SoCon champions
GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the school's Division I era after  winning the Southern Conference tournament. Coach Wes Miller and sophomore guards Keyshaun and Kobe Langley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about winning a title and persevering during the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

