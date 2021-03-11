Watch Now: Coach Wes Miller and UNCG basketball players Keyshaun and Kobe Langley talk about being SoCon champions

GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the school's Division I era after winning the Southern Conference tournament. Coach Wes Miller and sophomore guards Keyshaun and Kobe Langley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about winning a title and persevering during the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
