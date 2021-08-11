 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dudley coach Steven Davis talks about the Panthers' jamboree
Watch now: Dudley coach Steven Davis talks about the Panthers' jamboree

Dudley football coach Steven Davis watched his team scrimmage against Charlotte Mallard Creek and Mount Tabor on Wednesday night.

GREENSBORO — Dudley scrimmaged against Charlotte Mallard Creek and Mount Tabor on Wednesday night at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

The Panthers had the upper hand in both 40-minute scrimmages, and coach Steven Davis was happy with his football team's effort. Among the players who stood out for Dudley were receivers Mekhi Wall and R.J. Baker, quarterback Jahmier Slade and defensive linemen Jhyheem Pittman and Logan Wright.

Afterward, Davis shared his thoughts on the night's action with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera.

High school football: Dudley coach Steven Davis talks about his team's jamboree

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

