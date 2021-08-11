Watch now: Dudley coach Steven Davis talks about the Panthers' jamboree

GREENSBORO — Dudley scrimmaged against Charlotte Mallard Creek and Mount Tabor on Wednesday night at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
The Panthers had the upper hand in both 40-minute scrimmages, and coach Steven Davis was happy with his football team's effort. Among the players who stood out for Dudley were receivers Mekhi Wall and R.J. Baker, quarterback Jahmier Slade and defensive linemen Jhyheem Pittman and Logan Wright.
Afterward, Davis shared his thoughts on the night's action with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera.
