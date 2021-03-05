 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Dudley's Johncarlos Miller and Milan Summers talk about their 42-20 win over Southeast Guilford
Dudley's Johncarlos Miller and Milan Summers talk about their 42-20 win over Southeast Guilford

GREENSBORO — Dudley's Johncarlos Miller and Milan Summers combined to score six touchdowns Friday night in the Panthers 42-20 win over football rival Southeast Guilford. Afterward, Miller and Summers spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about the game.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

