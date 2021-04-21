Watch Now: Dudley's Steven Davis and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff games

It's Week 2 of the NCHSAA football playoffs and two Greensboro teams are still alive, Dudley and Grimsley.

Dudley (7-1) won 28-8 at Watauga in the first round of the Class 3-AA West playoffs and heads back to the mountains Friday night to visit Asheville T.C. Roberson (7-1). Grimsley (7-0) beat playoff nemesis East Forsyth 27-13 at Jamieson Stadium and will be home again vs. Durham Hillside (6-1).

Coaches Steven Davis of Dudley and Darryl Brown of Grimsley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchups:

