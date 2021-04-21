Watch Now: Dudley's Steven Davis and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff games

It's Week 2 of the NCHSAA football playoffs and two Greensboro teams are still alive, Dudley and Grimsley.
Dudley (7-1) won 28-8 at Watauga in the first round of the Class 3-AA West playoffs and heads back to the mountains Friday night to visit Asheville T.C. Roberson (7-1). Grimsley (7-0) beat playoff nemesis East Forsyth 27-13 at Jamieson Stadium and will be home again vs. Durham Hillside (6-1).
Coaches Steven Davis of Dudley and Darryl Brown of Grimsley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchups:
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today