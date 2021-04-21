 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Dudley's Steven Davis and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff games
Watch Now: Dudley's Steven Davis and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff games

1st Football Practice (copy)

Coach Steven Davis' Dudley Panthers visit Asheville T.C. Roberson on Friday night in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West football playoffs.

It's Week 2 of the NCHSAA football playoffs and two Greensboro teams are still alive, Dudley and Grimsley.

Dudley (7-1) won 28-8 at Watauga in the first round of the Class 3-AA West playoffs and heads back to the mountains Friday night to visit Asheville T.C. Roberson (7-1). Grimsley (7-0) beat playoff nemesis East Forsyth 27-13 at Jamieson Stadium and will be home again vs. Durham Hillside (6-1).

Coaches Steven Davis of Dudley and Darryl Brown of Grimsley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchups:

Interview with Dudley football coach Steven Davis

Interview with Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown
East Forsyth Grimsley

Grimsley's football coach Darryl Brown gathers his players in the locker room before the game with East Forsyth in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

