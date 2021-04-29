 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Dudley's Steven Davis and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA football regional final
WATCH NOW: Dudley's Steven Davis and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA football regional final

Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree (copy) (copy)

Coach Steven Davis hopes to lead Dudley's football program to its first NCHSAA state championship game since 2016.

Dudley and Mount Tabor met in Week 4 of the football regular season and it was a battle of two outstanding defenses, with Mount Tabor winning 9-6.

Neither team has lost since then, and the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals meet again Friday night. This time they're playing for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship at Bob Sapp Field in Winston-Salem.

Dudley coach Steven Davis and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchup:

Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Mount Tabor playoff game

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Dudley playoff game
Mt. Tabor Dudley (copy)

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown is hoping to lead his Spartans to a NCHSAA football state championship game for the first time since 2007.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

