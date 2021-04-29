WATCH NOW: Dudley's Steven Davis and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA football regional final

Dudley and Mount Tabor met in Week 4 of the football regular season and it was a battle of two outstanding defenses, with Mount Tabor winning 9-6.
Six area high school football teams play Friday night for state championship game berths.
Neither team has lost since then, and the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals meet again Friday night. This time they're playing for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship at Bob Sapp Field in Winston-Salem.
Dudley coach Steven Davis and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchup:
