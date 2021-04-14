 Skip to main content
Watch Now: East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff game
Watch Now: East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff game

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and his Whirlies are home against East Forsyth on Friday night in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A football playoffs.

GREENSBORO — East Forsyth (3-3) will visit Grimsley (6-0) on Friday night for a NCHSAA football playoff game.

This Class 4-A West Regional matchup will be the programs' eighth meeting in five years, with East Forsyth beating Grimsley in each of the last two postseasons on the Eagles' way to a state championship. Their regular-season meeting this year was a 27-7 Whirlies victory in Week 2.

Coaches Todd Willert of East Forsyth and Darryl Brown of Grimsley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams' rivalry and Friday night's matchup:

Interview with Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown

Interview with East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert
East Forsyth and coach Todd Willert have beaten Grimsley in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West the last two seasons on their way to the state championship. The teams meet again Friday night at Grimsley.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

