Watch Now: East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff game

GREENSBORO — East Forsyth (3-3) will visit Grimsley (6-0) on Friday night for a NCHSAA football playoff game.
This Class 4-A West Regional matchup will be the programs' eighth meeting in five years, with East Forsyth beating Grimsley in each of the last two postseasons on the Eagles' way to a state championship. Their regular-season meeting this year was a 27-7 Whirlies victory in Week 2.
Coaches Todd Willert of East Forsyth and Darryl Brown of Grimsley spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams' rivalry and Friday night's matchup:
