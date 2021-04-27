WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews Friday's playoff game vs. Matthews Butler

GREENSBORO — Grimsley is in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football championship game for the second time in as many seasons. This time, the Whirlies' opponent is Matthews Butler.

After falling to eventual state champion East Forsyth 21-20 in 2019, Grimsley will be seeking its first state championship game berth since 2005 when it takes on the Bulldogs on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. Coach Darryl Brown previewed the Whirlies' regional final against Butler with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera: