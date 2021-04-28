WATCH NOW: Grimsley senior linebackers talk about playing their last game at Jamieson Stadium

GREENSBORO — Grimsley senior linebackers Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson will play their last home football game when the Whirlies (8-0) take on Matthews Butler (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final. The four team leaders shared their thoughts on what it's been like to play at Jamieson Stadium for four years with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today