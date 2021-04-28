 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Grimsley senior linebackers talk about playing their last game at Jamieson Stadium
WATCH NOW: Grimsley senior linebackers talk about playing their last game at Jamieson Stadium

WATCH NOW: Grimsley senior LBs talk about what they'll remember about playing at Jamieson Stadium

GREENSBORO — Grimsley senior linebackers Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson will play their last home football game when the Whirlies (8-0) take on Matthews Butler (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final. The four team leaders shared their thoughts on what it's been like to play at Jamieson Stadium for four years with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

