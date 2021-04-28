WATCH NOW: Grimsley senior linebackers talk about playing their last game at Jamieson Stadium

GREENSBORO — Grimsley senior linebackers Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson will play their last home football game when the Whirlies (8-0) take on Matthews Butler (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final. The four team leaders shared their thoughts on what it's been like to play at Jamieson Stadium for four years with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera.