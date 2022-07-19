WATCH NOW: Grimsley's Jamaal Jarrett says he'll play football at Georgia

GREENSBORO — North Carolina got a heartfelt thank you. Georgia got Jamaal Jarrett.

The Grimsley defensive tackle began the announcement of where he will play college football Tuesday evening by holding up a UNC hat and expressing his appreciation for the support and the love he received from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 340-pound four-star recruit then donned a size 3XL Bulldogs jacket and a Georgia cap and said he will join the national champions.

It was quite a 17th birthday celebration for Jarrett. With his family next to him and his Whirlies teammates behind him on the field at Jamieson Stadium, he said, “This is just a blessing to be in the position I’m in today.”

The position Jarrett will be in is following in the very large footsteps of Jordan Davis, a similarly sized defensive tackle from Charlotte Mallard Creek who helped the Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national title game before being selected by Philadelphia in the first round of the NFL draft.

“Seeing Jordan Davis and doing what he did, coming from Charlotte just down the road, that had a big impact, a really big impact,” Jarrett said. “He’s great, and I can see myself doing that as well.”

Jarrett’s other finalists from among more than 30 Division I schools that offered a scholarship were UNC and Auburn.

As a junior at Grimsley, Jarrett had 30 tackles – including nine for losses – for a Whirlies team that went 11-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. He played football and basketball at Smith as a freshman and a sophomore before transferring to Grimsley and also competed in the shot put and discus last spring for the Whirlies.

“He’s a much different player this summer than he was last summer,” said Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown. “It’s still to be seen just how good he’s going to be this fall, but we’re expecting big things from him. He’s worked extremely hard in the weight room and gotten so much stronger. He’s in better shape than he was a year ago, and he understands the game better than he did a year ago. That’s a credit to him and his willingness to learn, to listen and to be coached. You can coach Jamaal hard and he responds.”

Jarrett is rated the No. 50 player in the country in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com and the No. 140 player nationally by 247Sports.com. Rivals rates the rising senior as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 2 DL in the country, while 247 ranks him No. 3 overall in the state (behind Rolesville receiver Noah Rogers and Concord Robinson defensive line Daevin Hobbs) and No. 20 among the nation’s D-linemen.

Like Jarrett’s former teammates Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Tamorye Thompson (S.C. State), Brown said, the Grimsley defense’s anchor “doesn’t mind playing for his teammates and maybe doing things where they don’t get a tackle, but they help our defense have success and are willing to do those things. The guys at the next level, college guys, understand that.”

Now, it’s time for Jarrett to continue working toward his final high school football season before he enrolls at Georgia in January. High school teams have resumed workouts after a “dead period” and will put on the pads for the official start of practice Aug. 1.

What can Whirlies fans expect from Jarrett when they travel to Clayton for their opener Aug. 19?

“I just want to become a better leader and be here for my boys,” he said. “I know they have my back and I’ve got their backs.”