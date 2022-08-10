WATCH NOW: High school football scrimmage report from Northern Guilford

Northern Guilford players watch from the sidelines during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
GREENSBORO — Three of the Triad's top high school football programs got together Wednesday morning as Reidsville and East Forsyth visited Johnny Roscoe Stadium for scrimmages with the Northern Guilford Nighthawks.
Afterward, coaches and players from all three teams spoke with
HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the scrimmages and the work they're putting in to prepare for season openers Aug. 19: EAST FORSYTH R.J. Brown Matthew Joines Coach Todd Willert REIDSVILLE Nhycer Kelly
Nashaun Price Coach Jimmy Teague NORTHERN GUILFORD Roman Garofola Malik Jones Coach Erik Westberg
PHOTOS: Reidsvile, East Forsyth and Northern Guilford football scrimmage
Northern Guilford players huddle on the sideline during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
The Reidsville quarterback passes downfield during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
The Northern Guilford quarterback looks back for the play during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague prepares for a scrimmage with Northern Guilford and East Forsyth at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford players watch from the sidelines during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A Reidsville linesman looks for someone to block during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Alexander- Raynor hands off to Laurence Riggs III during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford's Mason Whitt during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford's Tyler Mosca runs into the secondary during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
The Reidsville quarterback prepares to make a pass during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert prepares for a scrimmage with Northern Guilford and Reidsville at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Laurence Riggs III looks for room to run during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford head coach Erik Westberg calls plays during Wednesday’s scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School.
East Forsyth's Ahmarrion Holland is tackled by a Reidsville player during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A Reidsville player stiff arms a Northern Guilford player during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford head coach Erik Westberg calls the play from the sidelines during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth players break their huddle before their scrimmage with Northern Guilford and Reidsville at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
The Northern and Reidsville teams lineup during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford's quarterback is sacked by East Forsyth's Nick Martin, RJ Brown and MJ Mullins during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth's Trenton Dozier has the ball stripped away by a Reidsville player during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A Northern Guilford player gets a drink of water on the sidelines during Wednesday’s scrimmage.
A Reidsville player carries the ball into the secondary against Northern Guilford during a scrimmage.
East Forsyth and Northern Guilford linemen battle for position during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford on Wednesday.
WOODY MARSHALL photos, NEWS & RECORD
East Forsyth Ronnie Christian can't catch a pass during scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth's Ahmarrion Holland can't bring in the pass during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
East Forsyth Jayvontay Conner runs around the edge during a scrimmage with Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A Reidsville players streaks into the secondary and scores a touch down during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Northern Guilford head coach Erik Westberg talks to his team after scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
