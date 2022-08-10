 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: High school football scrimmage report from Northern Guilford

HS Football

Northern Guilford players watch from the sidelines during a scrimmage at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

GREENSBORO — Three of the Triad's top high school football programs got together Wednesday morning as Reidsville and East Forsyth visited Johnny Roscoe Stadium for scrimmages with the Northern Guilford Nighthawks.

Who will your team play? Triad high school football schedules for the 2022 season

Afterward, coaches and players from all three teams spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about the scrimmages and the work they're putting in to prepare for season openers Aug. 19:

EAST FORSYTH

R.J. Brown

Matthew Joines

Coach Todd Willert

REIDSVILLE

Nhycer Kelly

Nashaun Price

Coach Jimmy Teague

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Roman Garofola

Malik Jones

Coach Erik Westberg

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

