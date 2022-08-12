WATCH NOW; High school football scrimmage report from the D.J. Reader Jamboree

GREENSBORO — Grimsley held the fourth annual D.J. Reader Jamboree on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies were joined by football teams from Asheboro, North Forsyth, Northwest Guilford, Providence Grove, Reynolds, Southern Alamance and Southern Guilford.
Grimsley's head football coach Darryl Brown talks to his players after the scrimmage with Reynolds at the D.J. Reader high school football jamboree at Grimsley High School's Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 12, 2022.