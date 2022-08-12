 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW; High school football scrimmage report from the D.J. Reader Jamboree

HS Football

Grimsley's head football coach Darryl Brown talks to his players after the scrimmage with Reynolds at the D.J. Reader high school football jamboree at Grimsley High School's Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 12, 2022.

GREENSBORO — Grimsley held the fourth annual D.J. Reader Jamboree on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies were joined by football teams from Asheboro, North Forsyth, Northwest Guilford, Providence Grove, Reynolds, Southern Alamance and Southern Guilford.

Who will your team play? Triad high school football schedules for the 2022 season

Afterward, the coaches from Northwest Guilford, Southern Guilford and Grimsley spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about what they saw from their teams.

JASON BRADLEY, Southern Guilford

KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford

DARRLY BROWN, Grimsley

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

