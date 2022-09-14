 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Grimsley's Darryl Brown and Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates

How do you start the Metro 4-A Conference football schedule? How about with a matchup of unbeatens between No. 1-ranked Grimsley and No. 2 Southeast Guilford?

Northern SE (copy)

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates has his Falcons unbeaten heading into Friday night's Metro 4-A opener against Grimsley at Bill Slayton Athletic Field.

Whirlies coach Darryl Brown and Falcons coach Earl Bates spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the game between the top two teams in this week's coaches' poll:

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

HS Football (copy)

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown has his Whirlies unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the HSXtra.com Top 10 coaches' poll headed into Friday night's Metro 4-A opener at Southeast Guilford.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-0, 3-0)

No. 3 Dudley (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at High Point Central (0-0, 0-3)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 0-3 overall) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1 overall) at Western Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

No. 10 Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 6 Reidsville (0-0, 3-1)

No. 7 Page (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

No. 9 Northeast Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0 overall) at Eastern Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)

Southern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Rockingham County (0-0, 1-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at McMichael (0-0, 3-1)

OFF

High Point Christian (3-1)

