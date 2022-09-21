 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace and Grimsley's Darryl Brown

HS Football (copy)

Northwest Guilford football coach Kevin Wallace on what his Vikings have done well during their three-game win streak: "Offensively, we’ve been very explosive. At times our tempo has been good, but I still think we can increase our tempo a little bit – certain games, certain situations. ... Defensively, we’ve gotten better each week, especially in our secondary."

GREENSBORO — Another week of high school football, another intriguing matchup in the Metro 4-A Conference. No. 4-ranked Northwest Guilford visits Jamieson Stadium on Friday night to take on No. 1 Grimsley.

Northwest Guilford coach Kevin Wallace and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northwest Guilford football coach Kevin Wallace previews the Grimsley game

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Northwest Guilford game
Grims SE (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown on Grimsley's 35-7 win Friday night at Southeast Guilford: "Going on the road to start conference play against a really good opponent that had played well and had some big wins, to go to their place and find a way to get a win is always hard. I was really pleased with our team and how hard we played, and how well we played."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (1-0, 4-0)

No. 7 Northern Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-1, 3-1)

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 3 Dudley (1-0, 2-2)

No. 5 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2)

Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3 overall) at No. 6 Page (1-0, 2-2)

Western Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-1, 2-2)

No. 9 McMichael (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Andrews (0-1, 3-2)

No. 10 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at High Point Central (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-1) at Matthews Covenant Day (4-0), 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1 overall) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-2)

Smith (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at Rockingham County (0-1, 1-3)

OFF

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall)

