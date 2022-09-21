WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace and Grimsley's Darryl Brown

GREENSBORO — Another week of high school football, another intriguing matchup in the Metro 4-A Conference. No. 4-ranked Northwest Guilford visits Jamieson Stadium on Friday night to take on No. 1 Grimsley.
Northwest Guilford coach Kevin Wallace and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (1-0, 4-0)
No. 7 Northern Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-1, 3-1)
Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 3 Dudley (1-0, 2-2)
No. 5 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2)
Ragsdale (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3 overall) at No. 6 Page (1-0, 2-2)
Western Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-1, 2-2)
No. 9 McMichael (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Andrews (0-1, 3-2)
No. 10 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at High Point Central (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday
ALSO PLAYING
Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
High Point Christian (3-1) at Matthews Covenant Day (4-0), 7 p.m.
Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1 overall) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-2)
Smith (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at Rockingham County (0-1, 1-3)
OFF
Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.