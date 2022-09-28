WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southwest Guilford's Marlon White and Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg

Southwest Guilford and Northern Guilford are each 1-1 in the Metro 4-A Conference and 3-2 overall, and all of their losses have been by six points or less. That and their contrast in styles should make Thursday night's matchup at Johnny Roscoe stadium a good one.
Southwest's defense is as stingy as any in the area, giving up an average of just 10.6 points per game, while Northern is the other side of the coin, averaging 42 points, but giving up nearly 27.
Southwest coach Marlon White and Northern coach Erik Westberg took time out from a short week of preparation to speak with HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
MARLON WHITE, Southwest Guilford
ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford
First-year Southwest Guilford coach Marlon White: "We’re playing great defense. We’re giving up less than 78 yards per game total and through four games we’ve only given up four touchdowns and even had a (defensive) score. … Our offense is coming around and is very explosive."
Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg: "Defensively, we have to continue to stay in our gaps and play well up front. That’s been an issue for us in the two losses that we’ve had. … We have to just continue to run our offense, see what the defense gives us and take advantage of it."