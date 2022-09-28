 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southwest Guilford's Marlon White and Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg

Marlon White

First-year Southwest Guilford coach Marlon White: "We’re playing great defense. We’re giving up less than 78 yards per game total and through four games we’ve only given up four touchdowns and even had a (defensive) score. … Our offense is coming around and is very explosive."

Southwest Guilford and Northern Guilford are each 1-1 in the Metro 4-A Conference and 3-2 overall, and all of their losses have been by six points or less. That and their contrast in styles should make Thursday night's matchup at Johnny Roscoe stadium a good one.

Southwest's defense is as stingy as any in the area, giving up an average of just 10.6 points per game, while Northern is the other side of the coin, averaging 42 points, but giving up nearly 27.

Southwest coach Marlon White and Northern coach Erik Westberg took time out from a short week of preparation to speak with HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

MARLON WHITE, Southwest Guilford

WATCH NOW: Southwest Guilford football coach Marlon White previews the Northern Guilford game

ERIK WESTBERG, Northern Guilford

WATCH NOW: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews the Southwest Guilford game
HS Football (copy)

Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg: "Defensively, we have to continue to stay in our gaps and play well up front. That’s been an issue for us in the two losses that we’ve had. … We have to just continue to run our offense, see what the defense gives us and take advantage of it."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 5-0 overall) at Western Guilford (0-2, 0-5)

Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 2 Reidsville (2-0, 5-1), 5 p.m. Friday

No. 3 Dudley (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Smith (1-1, 1-4)

No. 4 Page (2-0 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 7 Northwest Guilford (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (1-1 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 5 Northern Guilford (1-1, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (0-2 Metro 4-A, 3-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-1, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-3 overall) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at North Forsyth (No. 10 in JournalNow.com Top 10, 0-2, 2-3)

High Point Central (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3-2)

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall) at West Stokes (0-2, 2-3)

Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-0) at High Point Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3)

OFF

No. 10 McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall)

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)

