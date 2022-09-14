WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard

How do you start the Metro 4-A Conference football schedule? How about with a matchup of unbeatens between No. 1-ranked Grimsley and No. 2 Southeast Guilford?
Whirlies coach Darry Brown and Falcons coach Earl Bates spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the game between the top two teams in this week's coaches' poll:
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (0-0, 3-0)
No. 3 Dudley (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at High Point Central (0-0, 0-3)
Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 0-3 overall) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 2-1)
No. 5 Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1 overall) at Western Guilford (0-0, 0-3)
No. 10 Andrews (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-1 overall) at No. 6 Reidsville (0-0, 3-1)
No. 7 Page (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-0, 2-1)
No. 9 Northeast Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0 overall) at Eastern Guilford (0-0, 0-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)
Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)
North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)
Southern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Rockingham County (0-0, 1-2)
West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at McMichael (0-0, 3-1)
OFF
High Point Christian (3-1)
