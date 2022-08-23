 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

  • 0
HS Football (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown's Grimsley Whirlies have not lost a regular-season football game since 2019.

GREENSBORO — Grimsley hasn't lost a regular-season football game since 2019. The closest any team has come to beating the Whirlies in that span was when Reagan led 12-0 at halftime last year in Pfafftown before Grimsley rallied to win 21-19.

The Whirlies and Raiders meet again Friday night at Jamieson Stadium, where the matchup between Reagan's offensive line led by Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame commit) and Grimsley's defensive line led by Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia) will be worth watching. 

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

Josh McGee (copy)

Reagan football coach Josh McGee's Raiders have one of the state's top offensive lines.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-0) at No. 1 Dudley (1-0)

Reagan (1-0) at No. 2 Grimsley (1-0)

No. 3 Reidsville (1-0) at No. 7 Page (0-1)

Smith (0-1) at No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0)

North Davidson (0-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-1), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-1) at Williams (0-1)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1) at Reynolds (1-0), 7 p.m. 

Morehead (1-0) at No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

Bartlett Yancey (1-0) at McMichael (0-1)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1)

Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1)

High Point Christian (1-0) at Harrells Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)

Southern Guilford (0-1) at Providence Grove (1-0)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert