WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

GREENSBORO — Grimsley hasn't lost a regular-season football game since 2019. The closest any team has come to beating the Whirlies in that span was when Reagan led 12-0 at halftime last year in Pfafftown before Grimsley rallied to win 21-19.

The Whirlies and Raiders meet again Friday night at Jamieson Stadium, where the matchup between Reagan's offensive line led by Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame commit) and Grimsley's defensive line led by Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia) will be worth watching.

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley