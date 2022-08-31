 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

  • 0
Reids Page (copy)

Page football coach Doug Robertson's Pirates are coming off a 22-14 win over a Reidsville program that hadn't lost a regular-season road game since 2014.

Page is coming off a 22-14 win over Reidsville, and Mount Tabor is 2-0 after beating Richmond County and North Forsyth. They meet at Bob Sapp Field on Friday night in Winston-Salem for one of the best football matchups of the week in the Triad.

Page coach Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

Mount Tabor Cleveland football (copy) (copy) (copy)

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown has his Spartans off to a 2-0 start that includes a 45-7 win at his alma mater, Richmond County.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Eastern Alamance (2-0) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-0)

Durham Hillside (2-0) at No. 4 Dudley (1-0)

No. 5 Page (1-1) at Mount Tabor (2-0), 7 p.m.

Reynolds (1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m.

Rockingham County (1-1) at No. 7 Reidsville (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

High Point Central (0-2) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (1-1)

Thomasville (2-0) at No. 9 Andrews (2-0)

Northeast Guilford (2-0) at No. 10 Morehead (2-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Eastern Guilford (2-0) at Western Alamance (1-1)

Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2), 7 p.m.

McMichael (1-1) at South Stokes (1-1)

Ragsdale (0-2) at Oak Grove (2-0)

Raleigh Grace Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.

Western Guilford (0-2) at Southern Guilford (0-2)

OFF

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)

No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)

Smith (0-2)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert