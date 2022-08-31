WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

Page is coming off a 22-14 win over Reidsville, and Mount Tabor is 2-0 after beating Richmond County and North Forsyth. They meet at Bob Sapp Field on Friday night in Winston-Salem for one of the best football matchups of the week in the Triad.
Page coach Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Eastern Alamance (2-0) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-0)
Durham Hillside (2-0) at No. 4 Dudley (1-0)
No. 5 Page (1-1) at Mount Tabor (2-0), 7 p.m.
Reynolds (1-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m.
Rockingham County (1-1) at No. 7 Reidsville (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
High Point Central (0-2) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (1-1)
Thomasville (2-0) at No. 9 Andrews (2-0)
Northeast Guilford (2-0) at No. 10 Morehead (2-0)
ALSO PLAYING
Eastern Guilford (2-0) at Western Alamance (1-1)
Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2), 7 p.m.
McMichael (1-1) at South Stokes (1-1)
Ragsdale (0-2) at Oak Grove (2-0)
Raleigh Grace Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.
Western Guilford (0-2) at Southern Guilford (0-2)
OFF
No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)
No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)
Smith (0-2)
