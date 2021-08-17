 Skip to main content
Watch Now: In the huddle with Dudley's Mehki Wall
Watch Now: In the huddle with Dudley's Mehki Wall

Mount Tabor at Dudley scrimmage (copy)

Dudley senior athlete Mehki Wall goes the distance for a touchdown during a preseason scrimmage against Mount Tabor. Wall is a returning HSXtra.com All-Area player as a receiver and a kick returner.

Dudley senior Mehki Wall brings the speed and athleticism of a state champion hurdler to the field, and that makes him a threat to go the distance every time he touches the football — whether it's as a runner, a receiver or a kick returner.

Wall spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Panthers and broke down some of his highlights.

HSXtra.com football preview: Dudley's Mehki Wall

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

