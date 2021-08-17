Watch Now: In the huddle with Dudley's Mehki Wall

Dudley senior Mehki Wall brings the speed and athleticism of a state champion hurdler to the field, and that makes him a threat to go the distance every time he touches the football — whether it's as a runner, a receiver or a kick returner.

Wall spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Panthers and broke down some of his highlights.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.