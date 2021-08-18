Watch Now: In the huddle with Grimsley's Travis Shaw

Grimsley senior Travis Shaw is one of the nation's most highly recruited players. Ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle is expected to announce his commitment Saturday from among Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and N.C. A&T.

With a personality as big as his physical stature, Shaw spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Whirlies, and he broke down some of his highlights.