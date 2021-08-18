 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: In the huddle with Grimsley's Travis Shaw
0 Comments

Watch Now: In the huddle with Grimsley's Travis Shaw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050221-gnr-spt-hsfbgrimsley (copy)

Grimsley's Travis Shaw is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound defensive tackle will make his college choice from among Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and N.C. A&T.

Grimsley senior Travis Shaw is one of the nation's most highly recruited players. Ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle is expected to announce his commitment Saturday from among Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and N.C. A&T.

With a personality as big as his physical stature, Shaw spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Whirlies, and he broke down some of his highlights.

High school football preview: Grimsley's Travis Shaw

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFC North Futures: Best bets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News