Watch Now: In the huddle with Grimsley's Travis Shaw

Grimsley senior Travis Shaw is one of the nation's most highly recruited players. Ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle is expected to announce his commitment Saturday from among Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and N.C. A&T.
With a personality as big as his physical stature, Shaw spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Whirlies, and he broke down some of his highlights.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today