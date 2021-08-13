Watch Now: Interviews from the D.J. Reader Jamboree football scrimmages

GREENSBORO — Seven high school football teams had their final tuneup for Aug. 20 openers Friday night in the D.J. Reader Jamboree at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium.
Afterward the coaches from Dudley, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Southern Guilford spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams.
Dudley's Steven Davis
Grimsley's Darryl and Cam Brown
Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg
Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace
Southern Guilford's Jason Bradley
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
