Watch Now: Interviews from the D.J. Reader Jamboree football scrimmages

GREENSBORO — Seven high school football teams had their final tuneup for Aug. 20 openers Friday night in the D.J. Reader Jamboree at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium.

Afterward the coaches from Dudley, Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Southern Guilford spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams.

Dudley's Steven Davis

WATCH NOW: Interview with Dudley coach Steven Davis at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Grimsley's Darryl and Cam Brown

WATCH NOW: Interview with Grimsley's Darryl and Cam Brown at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Northern Guilford's Erik Westberg

WATCH NOW: Interview with Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace

WATCH NOW: Interview with Northwest Guilford coach Kevin Walalce at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Southern Guilford's Jason Bradley

WATCH NOW: Interview with Southern Guilford coach Jason Bradley at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

