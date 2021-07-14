 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Interviews from the West Forsyth football 7-on-7
Alonza Barnett

Quarterback Alonza Barnett, who helped lead Grimsley to the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship in May, has committed to James Madison.

 Joe Sirera

CLEMMONS — The official start of high school football practice is still 2½ weeks away, but that doesn't mean teams aren't working. Grimsley and Page were among the 10 teams competing Wednesday in West Forsyth's 7-on-7.

We caught up with Grimsley senior quarterback Alonza Barnett and Page assistant coach Gordon Hagen during the event.

WATCH NOW: Grimsley quarterback Alonza Barnett at the West Forsyth 7-on-7

WATCH NOW: Page assistant football coach Gordon Hagen at the West Forsyth 7-on-7

