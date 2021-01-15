Watch now: Jay Hernandez, Charlotte Hornets assistant coach, to lead Greensboro Swarm in NBA G League bubble in Orlando

"I don't know a lot at this point in time, just because of where we are in COVID times; a lot of games are being postponed," Hernandez said. "You need available bodies for your own (NBA) roster. A lot is going to be predicated on where the Hornets are in terms of injuries and health and safety protocol measures right before we go into the bubble.

"I'm just preparing how I'm going to teach everything. Management is going to do what they've always done and put really good people, high-character people there, some really talented players. Because it is a sprint, we're going to have to figure out the best way to teach these guys via Zoom, during quarantine. We're probably going only going to have a certain amount of practices before we play, and then we're going to play every other day for three weeks."

Hernandez, who played for two NCAA Tournament teams and is a former co-defensive player of the year in the America East Conference at Hofstra, owns a dual MBA in marketing and management from the university in Hempstead, N.Y. He started Pro Hoops Inc. in 2004, working with players from youth to professional levels.