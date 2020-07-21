McLeansville, N.C., native Jaylin Davis and several of his San Francisco teammates took a knee during the national anthem before the Giants' preseason baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Shortstop Brandon Crawford stood between Davis, the Giants' only Black player, and first-base coach Antoan Richardson with a hand on each of their shoulders before the game at the Oakland Coliseum, the Associated Press reported. Davis held his right hand over his heart, while Richardson, who is Black and from the Bahamas, clasped his hands in front of him.
Members of the @SFGiants kneel during the National Anthem. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QbvAvCZiEs— MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who knelt along with Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater, shared his plans when he addressed the team earlier Monday, the AP reported, and he said everyone would be supported by the Giants no matter what they decided to do.
“I wanted them to know that I wasn't pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality and I told them I wanted to amplify their voices and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities as well," Kapler said. "So I told them that I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we've handled racism in our country. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear systemic racism in our country and I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decisions and we would respect and support those decisions. I wanted them to feel safe in speaking up."
July 21, 2020
Kapler, beginning his first season managing the Giants after two disappointing years guiding the Phillies, didn't say for certain how often he would kneel, the AP reported, except that “we're going to have 60 chances in the regular season to make the same decision that we made today, to either stand or kneel or do something different. Right now it's another opportunity tomorrow night.”
Davis wrote about his experiences with racism in June for SFGiants.com, about a month after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.
Soon the blog post, Davis spoke about race as part of an NBC Sports Bay Area panel "Race in America: A Candid Conversation" in July.
"I feel like you can't really be yourself." - @Jay_Dave23 on being Black in baseball.— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 6, 2020
More on this topic from @MontePooleNBCS ➡️ https://t.co/3cKJ6nEf2y pic.twitter.com/1GhF5G5YWs
Davis also was among many African American ballplayers to participate in a video in support of Black Lives Matter — it ended with this message: “One team. One dream. Be the change” — and did a separate video with players represented by the Beverly Hills Sports Council, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
One Team. One Dream. #Players4BLM 🎥 @WeAreColeture pic.twitter.com/ubN5puNYQA— Jaylin Davis (@Jay_Dave23) June 16, 2020
During the 2014 season opener for Appalachian State at Arkansas, he wrote for the Giants, he heard fans yell "something about a monkey and bananas" as he played a ball in the outfield.
"I was angry, hurt, and in shock," Davis wrote. "Here it was 2014 and these guys felt safe enough to yell such an outrageous, racist comment in public."
Davis also described the n-word being used three times by opposing players during a game and in the handshake line while he was playing for Northeast Guilford.
"Two of my teammates — twin brothers who grew up with me and are white — confronted the guy, who had made the comments," Davis wrote. "The next thing we knew the situation got out of control real fast. The next day we found out that several players on the opposing team plus a coach were suspended for the rest of the season."
Davis wrote that it's not always an incident that make life for Blacks more complicated.
"The hardest are the undramatic, everyday ones," he wrote. "There’s no story in walking on eggshells every day. Or in feeling the stares of people at an upscale restaurant. Or trying to calm the pounding in your chest whenever a police car appears in your rear-view mirror. Or wondering if your little brother can swallow his anger as well as you can. The constant anxiety, isolation and degradation of racism are like molecules of carbon monoxide in the air. They’re invisible to the naked eye but as poisonous as the brutality caught on camera and posted on Instagram."
Davis is a 2012 Northeast Guilford graduate who played at Appalachian State. Davis made his big-league debut with the Giants in September. The Twins drafted Davis in the 24th round in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The players who kneel are ignorant. Cancel them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.