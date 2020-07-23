There’s always an adjustment for high school students venturing to college for the first time. During a pandemic, there will be even more to worry about for Johnathan Smith and Jackson Tumbarello who are heading to Winston-Salem State on football scholarships.
The two, who are Mount Airy High School graduates, will report to WSSU as part of the freshmen class on Aug. 7.
In a normal summer the two would have reported with the football team before that Aug. 7 date, but with the season postponed until the spring there’s no football practice.
“It’s a little strange not having sports in my life right now,” said Tumbarello, a place kicker and punter who also played soccer, wrestled and ran track for Mount Airy. “I’m just trying to stay busy, trying to work out, and I’m doing a lot of yard work.”
Smith, a star running back for Mount Airy who ran for more than 5,000 yards in his career and scored 90 touchdowns, says he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his life. He doesn’t quite know what to expect in college, but can’t wait to experience it.
“Even without football I’m still excited about it,” Smith said. “It will be rather strange not practicing or playing games. It’s going to be different, but the good thing is I can focus on my schoolwork and I can adjust to being in college for the first time.”
Focus on school work
If there’s a positive about no football this fall it will be a chance for both to get acclimated to college. They aren’t going that far from home but realize college will be different than high school.
“It’s just going to be different because you live 18 years of your life in one place and now it changes,” Tumbarello said about college. “Now you are off on your own and you are playing a sport so you have to work around that but it will be interesting.”
There’s a chance that once school is back in session, the rest of WSSU’s students are suppose to arrived on Aug. 17, the football team could go through some practices. There will likely be some sort of limited workouts in the weight room, so that will be a bonus as they get acclimated to Coach Robert Massey’s team.
The two are part of a 12-man recruiting class who signed to play this fall. The original list had 13 players on it, but Massey said running back Drake Bolus, a junior college transfer from Gray, Ga., won't be coming this fall. Bolus was the only junior-college player in the recruiting class.
"He was actually our only out-of-state kid in that class," Massey said.
Both will help the program
“I’m trying to make a big impact and show everybody I can get the job down at a higher level,” Smith said about coming to WSSU. “I want to work with my speed and agility when it comes to football. And then in the class-room I want to have a high GPA when we start football in the spring.”
Coach J.K. Adkins of Mount Airy says he feels bad for the duo heading to college on scholarship but not being able to play football.
“Those guys are going to miss that first year,” Adkins said. “And I don’t know if they would have been redshirted or whatever but it’s tough on them that they can’t experience it this fall.”
Adkins, who still doesn’t know if his current team will get a chance to play this fall, says another thing the two have missed is working out this summer at Mount Airy. Several of Adkins’ former players who are in college have returned to through the years.
“Unfortunately with this pandemic there are lot of things kids can’t do right now,” Adkins said.
As for the adjustment period in college, Adkins said they will get to focus on just being a college student in-stead of also getting used to the football aspect of it.
A life lesson
“I think this is a life lesson for not only those two but for everybody,” Adkins said. “But Johnathan and Jack-son are smart kids and Winston-Salem State is getting two guys who will work hard and want to succeed. I just wish it could be normal for them heading into that first semester of college.”
Tumbarello and Smith will likely get legitimate shots this spring to play since the Rams need a place-kicker and a punter. Quarterback Dominique Graves has handled punting duties the last two seasons. Also, the top three running backs for the Rams all exhausted their eligibility last season.
Trumarello admits that “life has been boring” since mid-March when the pandemic shut down his senior year.
“It’s definitely something new to me because I’m used to playing some sport and I’ve been that way since I was about 4-years-old and started playing soccer,” Tumbarello said about being idle for so long. “So now it’s kind of sitting around for five months and I’m really looking forward to doing something. Then our football season got postponed (at WSSU) and that kind of sucked, so now we just have to wait.”
Smith said there’s been plenty of down time this summer. He says he’ll continue to try and be smart once he gets to college.
“I’m just going to social distance myself as best I can and not go out as much because I really want to have a season in the spring,” Smith said. “I feel like it will be hard to adjust because we can’t just go out and do whatever we want because of what’s going on.”
