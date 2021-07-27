Watch Now: N.C. A&T players and coaches are excited about Big South football

“I’m excited for the competition and the chance to go to the playoffs,” said Reams, a graduate student and defensive back. “Usually at the end of the season we’d go to the Celebration Bowl, but now we can go to the playoffs.”

Monmouth and Kennesaw State were the only teams picked to finish ahead of the Aggies in the preseason poll of coaches and media released Tuesday. A&T didn’t get as much respect on an individual basis, with only Martin, defensive lineman Jermaine McDaniel, linebacker Kyin Howard and wide receiver Korey Banks (honorable mention) projected as all-conference selections.

The Aggies will play their first Big South game Oct. 2 against Robert Morris at Truist Stadium. They will play six other conference games, facing everyone in the league this year except Campbell.

Washington said he and his staff have spent very little time preparing for Big South opponents, instead focusing on conditioning and film study.

“They’ve been thirsty,” the coach said. “They’ve been coming over and getting that information and looking at this and that and studying themselves as much as their opponent, understanding why we call Cover 2 instead of Cover 3 and those sorts of little things.”