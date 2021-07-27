Watch Now: N.C. A&T players and coaches are excited about Big South football

CHARLOTTE — It's been more than 17 months since N.C. A&T announced it was joining the Big South Conference, but in a year-plus marked by the COVID-19 pandemic it didn't seem real to the Aggies. Until Tuesday.
That's when A&T coach Sam Washington and two of his best players, running back Jah-Maine Martin and defensive back Najee Reams, met their peers during Big South football media day at the Marriott Charlotte SouthPark.
“There’s been a lot of talk about it, stuff on the Internet,” said Martin, a senior running back, “but coming to media day just brings it to life.”
For Washington, it wasn’t so much Big South media day, but what it symbolized for a football program that hasn’t played a game since the Celebration Bowl win over Alcorn State in December 2019. The pandemic cost the Aggies a fall season, and they also were unable to play in the spring. That's a lot of time away from game action for the veteran coach, who is 19-5 in two seasons.
“This is the closest to normalcy that I’ve experienced in a very long time, particularly when it comes to playing football,” Washington said before adding with a wide smile, “I’m in a happy place right now.”
The place in which A&T’s football program finds itself after 50 seasons in the MEAC is the Big South, a conference that sent Monmouth and Kennesaw State to the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs in 2019, the last season in which it was able to participate.
“I’m excited for the competition and the chance to go to the playoffs,” said Reams, a graduate student and defensive back. “Usually at the end of the season we’d go to the Celebration Bowl, but now we can go to the playoffs.”
Monmouth and Kennesaw State were the only teams picked to finish ahead of the Aggies in the preseason poll of coaches and media released Tuesday. A&T didn’t get as much respect on an individual basis, with only Martin, defensive lineman Jermaine McDaniel, linebacker Kyin Howard and wide receiver Korey Banks (honorable mention) projected as all-conference selections.
The Aggies will play their first Big South game Oct. 2 against Robert Morris at Truist Stadium. They will play six other conference games, facing everyone in the league this year except Campbell.
Washington said he and his staff have spent very little time preparing for Big South opponents, instead focusing on conditioning and film study.
“They’ve been thirsty,” the coach said. “They’ve been coming over and getting that information and looking at this and that and studying themselves as much as their opponent, understanding why we call Cover 2 instead of Cover 3 and those sorts of little things.”
Washington is also excited about how many players stuck with the program and the school during the pandemic when some could have tried to make it in the NFL or gone on to graduate school or the working world.
“I call it character,” the coach said. “I am so grateful and thankful knowing they could have walked out and (Martin) could have gone to the league. His leadership is amazing. His dedication has been amazing, and it’s made our jobs just so easy.”
Now Washington and his team must prepare for the start of practice Aug. 6 and their season opener Sept. 4 at Furman.
“It’s going to be very exciting initially” he said, “but then that excitement turns to stress and pain and fatigue and everything comes into perspective.”
With that perspective, what would constitute a successful first season in the Big South for the Aggies?
“We stay safe, we stay healthy and we compete every week,” Washington said.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.