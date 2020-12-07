Watch now: Northern Guilford girls basketball team is 'desperate to play'

Monday was the official start of basketball practices and tryouts at NCHSAA schools, which won’t play any games until Jan. 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Guilford coach Kim Furlough and the Nighthawks’ Jadyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes spoke to the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about the challenges of wearing a mask for practices and games and their hopes for the season:

KIM FURLOUGH, coach

On the adjustments she and her players have had to make:

“All of our preseason has been 6 feet apart, so there’s been no working on offense vs. defense. It’s just been all one or the other. The girls have been great about the masks. They’re just so desperate to play that they never have complained at all. They don’t like it. I don’t like it, but they just want to play.”

On how she will call plays during games:

“We’re going to have to go to some kind of call from the bench, as far as a sign or a hand signal. I don’t yell loud anyway and the mask makes it worse. We’ll definitely have to come up with an alternative.”

On the biggest challenge of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic: