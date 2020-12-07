Watch now: Northern Guilford girls basketball team is 'desperate to play'

Monday was the official start of basketball practices and tryouts at NCHSAA schools, which won’t play any games until Jan. 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Guilford coach Kim Furlough and the Nighthawks’ Jadyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes spoke to the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about the challenges of wearing a mask for practices and games and their hopes for the season:
KIM FURLOUGH, coach
On the adjustments she and her players have had to make:
“All of our preseason has been 6 feet apart, so there’s been no working on offense vs. defense. It’s just been all one or the other. The girls have been great about the masks. They’re just so desperate to play that they never have complained at all. They don’t like it. I don’t like it, but they just want to play.”
On how she will call plays during games:
“We’re going to have to go to some kind of call from the bench, as far as a sign or a hand signal. I don’t yell loud anyway and the mask makes it worse. We’ll definitely have to come up with an alternative.”
On the biggest challenge of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“It’s the unknown, just knowing, are we going to be able to practice today? Are tryouts really going to happen? You can plan ahead, and I’m a schedule person who really doesn’t like to deviate from it, but at this point everything is in pencil. It’s all going to change, and you just have to deal with it.”
On why she’s willing to go through all the guidelines and protocols:
“Last year not being able to be her for part of the season (while being treated for breast cancer), I’m just really excited about this year. I want this season to happen for our seniors and our young kids. I don’t want them to miss out on a year. It’s important to me, and it’s important to them.”
On whether she’s concerned about her own health during the pandemic:
“Sure, somewhat. I’ve been 100 percent cleared from the doctor and I don’t have any restrictions. I’m concerned, but I’m OK with it. I’m healthy and good to go.”
JADYN NEWSOME, sophomore, forward
TAYLOR HAYNES, senior, wing
