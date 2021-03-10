 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Northwest Guilford and Page football coaches preview Friday night's game
0 comments

Watch Now: Northwest Guilford and Page football coaches preview Friday night's game

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest vs. Southeast (copy)

Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace coaches his team during a 38-28 loss to Southeast Guilford in 2019.

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford and Page open their Metro 4-A Conference schedules Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium.

Coach Kevin Wallace's Northwest squad is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2018, while Page tries to avoid an 0-3 start in Doug Robertson's first season as head coach. Both coaches spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup:

Dudley Page FB

Page football coach Doug Robertson on the sideline during the Pirates' 32-6 loss at Dudley on Feb. 26.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday's game

Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0) at High Point Central (0-0, 1-1)

Friday’s games

Dudley (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 2-0) at Smith (0-0, 0-2)

East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-2) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0)

Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 0-2)

Eastern Randolph (2-0 PAC 7 2-A, 2-0) at Andrews (1-0, 1-1)

McMichael (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-2) at Morehead (0-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Northern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-0) at Eastern Alamance (2-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0 overall) at Page (0-0, 0-2)

Parkland (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Southwest Guilford (0-0, 1-1)

Ragsdale (1-1) at Reidsville (1-0)

Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 0-2)

Southern Alamance (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0) at Southeast Guilford (1-0, 1-1)

Western Guilford (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Mount Tabor (0-0, 2-0)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News