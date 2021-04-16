Watch Now: Page girls soccer finds another way to honor Tim Nash on senior night

As much as it took out of Grimsley, it carried the Pirates to a 6-1 victory that left them at 4-1 in the Metro 4-A Conference and 6-2 overall.

“It was a really tough start to the game, with the little memorial and on top of that senior night,” said senior captain Caroline Hunt. “Jeff just told us to come out and play and that’s what we did, and it worked out for us.”

The senior night win brought some closure to an emotional two weeks for the Pirates. Matt Harder, Page’s athletics director, said the way they handled themselves “shows a lot about the group of kids and coaches that we have, the resiliency they have, the fight. To go out there and play for Tim says a lot about our kids.”

Bateson said he didn’t talk to his players about tactics before the game.

“The only message I had for them was just, ‘Figure out your emotions,’ ” Page’s acting coach said. “We talked about it yesterday and Tuesday after the game (a 9-0 win over High Point Central). Just find your emotions … and then find yourself in the game.”

The Pirates did just that and honored Nash and their seniors the best way they could have on a special night.