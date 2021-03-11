Watch Now: QB Alonza Barnett talks about Grimsley's 49-6 win over High Point Central

Why the Bison lost

High Point Central struggled to move the ball all night, completing just two of five passes and running for 32 yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Keith McDuffie Jr. and running back Elijah Kennedy had moments, but there were more negative plays than positive plays for the Bison because they were unable to move the line of scrimmage.

“We did a lot of good things, but obviously still have a long way to go,” said coach Jacob Sheffield, who was hired less than a year ago amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a repurposing-type deal. We have things we have to fix. Offensively, we have to get more push up front. … Our blocking on the outsides was better, but we have to get the push in the middle and that’s what we’re going to focus on going into Southern Alamance.”

Defensively, any time you give up 534 yards in a game with a running clock in the fourth quarter there’s work to be done. But Grimsley will score a lot of points against a lot of teams.

Central also was penalized 14 times for 113 yards, including 10 for 70 yards in the first half. Grimsley was far from perfect in that department as well, with 13 penalties for 120 yards in a game that moved slowly even with a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.