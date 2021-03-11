Watch Now: QB Alonza Barnett talks about Grimsley's 49-6 win over High Point Central

Site
Simeon Stadium, High Point
Why the Whirlies won
Grimsley moved the ball effectively on the ground and through the air behind quarterback Alonza Barnett. The junior completed 13 of 21 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns and ran eight times for 92 yards and a two-point conversion.
“He’s so calm back there in the pocket,” coach Darryl Brown said of Barnett. “When things break down he doesn’t take his eyes off his receivers downfield. He steps up in the pocket, slides in control and then when there’s nothing he tucks it and goes. He’s a special player.”
Junior running back Jeiel Melton also did his part with 13 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jeiel is going to do whatever we ask him to do,” Brown said. “What he’s really good at is pass protection. He’s really good at picking up blitzes. Whenever we’d go empty we were having some trouble protecting, but I told Coach (Jesse) Tripp, ‘Let’s keep Jeiel in there because he’s so good picking up the blitz.’ He ran hard and he always runs hard.”
The Whirlies’ defense was stout, holding High Point Central to 50 yards for the game. The only breakdown was on special teams, where Grimsley gave up an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Elijah Kennedy in the first quarter.
Why the Bison lost
High Point Central struggled to move the ball all night, completing just two of five passes and running for 32 yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Keith McDuffie Jr. and running back Elijah Kennedy had moments, but there were more negative plays than positive plays for the Bison because they were unable to move the line of scrimmage.
“We did a lot of good things, but obviously still have a long way to go,” said coach Jacob Sheffield, who was hired less than a year ago amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a repurposing-type deal. We have things we have to fix. Offensively, we have to get more push up front. … Our blocking on the outsides was better, but we have to get the push in the middle and that’s what we’re going to focus on going into Southern Alamance.”
Defensively, any time you give up 534 yards in a game with a running clock in the fourth quarter there’s work to be done. But Grimsley will score a lot of points against a lot of teams.
Central also was penalized 14 times for 113 yards, including 10 for 70 yards in the first half. Grimsley was far from perfect in that department as well, with 13 penalties for 120 yards in a game that moved slowly even with a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.
Stars
Grimsley — QB Alonza Barnett 13-of-21 passing, 240 yards, 2 TDs, 8 carries, 92 yards, 2-point conversion; RB Jeiel Melton 13 carries, 86 yards, 3 TDs; TE Lawson Albright 3 catches, 86 yards, TD.
High Point Central — RB Elijah Kennedy kickoff-return TD.
The big play
Facing 3rd-and-21 from its 21-yard line on the opening possession, Grimsley turned to Barnett and Northwestern-bound TE Lawson Albright to make a play. Barnett hit Albright down the seam for 49 yards and the Whirlies were on their way.
What they said
“There was no pressure on us in this game, and that was my message to the kids. The pressure was on them. Everybody is saying how good a team they are. We had a chance to come out and do us, do what we do and work on taking the steps to being a team that will eventually resemble what was across the field from us.” — Jacob Sheffield, High Point Central coach
“We had a lot of penalties that I’d like to clean up, but a lot of that comes from playing two new guys on the offensive line, two sophomores, Nate Dupuis at left guard and Nolan Albright at left tackle. But they're going to be good and we’ll clean things up.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach
Records
Grimsley: 1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall.
High Point Central: 0-1, 1-2.
Up next
Grimsley: Northwest Guilford, March 19.
High Point Central: At Southern Alamance, March 19.
Scoring summary
Grimsley 13 22 14 0 — 49
High Point Central 6 0 0 0 — 6
Gr – Jeiel Melton 1 run (pass failed), 1st, 8:51
Gr – Melton 15 run (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 3:25
HPC – Elijah Kennedy 88 kickoff return (run failed), 1st, 3:11
Gr – Caleb Curtain 34 pass from Alonza Barnett (Henry kick), 2nd, 11:44
Gr – Lawson Albright 12 pass from Barnett (Henry kick), 2nd, 5:34
Gr – Melton 1 run (Barnett run), 2nd, 0.2