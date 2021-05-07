WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson preview the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game

Reidsville and Burnsville Mountain Heritage met in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs, with Reidsville winning all three matchups. The Rams and Cougars meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday, this time in the state championship game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague have been on the sidelines for all three of those previous games. They spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their shared history and about this season's matchup:

