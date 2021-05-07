 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson preview the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague and Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson preview the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game

{{featured_button_text}}
Reidsville (copy)

Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague celebrates winning the 2019 NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship game against Elizabeth City Northeastern 14-0 in Winston-Salem. It was the Rams' 21st state title.

Reidsville and Burnsville Mountain Heritage met in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs, with Reidsville winning all three matchups. The Rams and Cougars meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday, this time in the state championship game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague have been on the sidelines for all three of those previous games. They spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their shared history and about this season's matchup:

WATCH NOW: Mountain Heritage football coach Joey Robinson previews the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game

WATCH NOW: Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game
Joey Robinson

Coach Joey Robinson and Mountain Heritage will face Reidsville in a NCHSAA football playoff game for the third time in four seasons.
Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News