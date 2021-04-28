WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague previews the Rams' NCHSAA football regional final

Reidsville's football program is in a familiar place Friday night, a NCHSAA Class 2-A regional championship game. For their fifth straight regional appearance the Rams also will be facing a familiar opponent: Elizabeth City Northeastern.

Reidsville defeated the Eagles in the last two Class 2-A state championship games when the Rams were in the West Region. This time they're meeting for the East title at Community Stadium. Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague previewed the latest matchup with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera: