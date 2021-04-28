 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague previews the Rams' NCHSAA football regional final
WATCH NOW: Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague previews the Rams' NCHSAA football regional final

jimmy_teague_photo (copy)

Coach Jimmy Teague's Reidsville Rams will take on Elizabeth City Northeastern on Friday night in the NCHSAA Class 2-A East Regional championship game at Community Stadium.

Reidsville's football program is in a familiar place Friday night, a NCHSAA Class 2-A regional championship game. For their fifth straight regional appearance the Rams also will be facing a familiar opponent: Elizabeth City Northeastern.

Reidsville defeated the Eagles in the last two Class 2-A state championship games when the Rams were in the West Region. This time they're meeting for the East title at Community Stadium. Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague previewed the latest matchup with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera:

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the Northeastern playoff game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

