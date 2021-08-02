Watch Now: Reports and interviews from the first day of high school football practice

“It just seems like such a long time ago, even though it wasn’t,” coach Darryl Brown said of Grimsley’s first state title since 1960. “I’m just really focused – you have to be as a coach – on this group and what we have to do to beat Clayton on Aug. 20. … I haven’t thought about a state championship. I just want to be 1-0 after Aug. 20.”

That process began not long after the Whirlies beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8 on May 7. The quick turnaround from that night to Monday morning was a challenge.

“It’s been tough as far as figuring out what’s best for everybody in terms of managing it all, what’s best for our kids, how to approach the summer to not burn them out and our staff,” Brown said. “I think we did a really good job. Our kids really attacked the weight room hard and the conditioning part. We didn’t do a lot of football.”

Northern’s Westberg and his staff took a more football-centered approach to the short offseason, partly because the Nighthawks have so many experienced seniors.

“We did a lot this summer and got a lot of stuff in, and most of our guys are returning from the spring,” he said, “so the schematic parts and the verbiage are all there. It’s just a matter of refining it all a bit.”