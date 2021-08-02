Watch Now: Reports and interviews from the first day of high school football practice

GREENSBORO — Less than three months after the end of an unprecedented spring high school football season, another season officially began Monday in North Carolina.
Northern Guilford was one of the first to open practice, with the Nighthawks starting at 7 a.m. as the morning sun reflected off the dew on the same practice field that was coated with ice in February.
“My feet are wet with the dew from the grass instead of frozen,” coach Erik Westberg said. “But we’re back to playing football right now, knock on wood.”
The reason Westberg and other high school coaches are knocking on wood is the rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. After the numbers declined enough for teams to play a delayed and shortened high school football season in the spring, the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in hospitalizations, particularly among the unvaccinated.
“It’s very concerning,” Westberg said. “I talked about it with the kids during the last week of summer workouts and explained what the scenario would look like and what the consequences are as to whether you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated. There’s a big difference there. ... We just want them to be aware.”
At Grimsley, the Whirlies hit the field at 9 a.m. riding the momentum of a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in the spring, but focused on the fall season.
“It just seems like such a long time ago, even though it wasn’t,” coach Darryl Brown said of Grimsley’s first state title since 1960. “I’m just really focused – you have to be as a coach – on this group and what we have to do to beat Clayton on Aug. 20. … I haven’t thought about a state championship. I just want to be 1-0 after Aug. 20.”
That process began not long after the Whirlies beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8 on May 7. The quick turnaround from that night to Monday morning was a challenge.
“It’s been tough as far as figuring out what’s best for everybody in terms of managing it all, what’s best for our kids, how to approach the summer to not burn them out and our staff,” Brown said. “I think we did a really good job. Our kids really attacked the weight room hard and the conditioning part. We didn’t do a lot of football.”
Northern’s Westberg and his staff took a more football-centered approach to the short offseason, partly because the Nighthawks have so many experienced seniors.
“We did a lot this summer and got a lot of stuff in, and most of our guys are returning from the spring,” he said, “so the schematic parts and the verbiage are all there. It’s just a matter of refining it all a bit.”
Despite his COVID concerns, Westberg is optimistic about his team and the season, one that finds Northern joining Grimsley in the Metro 4-A Conference after realignment.
“I’m excited to see what this team can do this year,” the Nighthawks’ coach said. “We use this word a lot, there’s a lot of ‘potential’ in this group on the offensive and defensive sides and in the kicking game.”
Brown and Grimsley have a lot of talent back from their state championship team, but they must replace their entire linebacking corps, a group that was loaded with HSXtra.com All-Area players.
“That happens every year,” Brown said. “There are always guys at a position group or a certain player where you’re like, ‘Man, what are we going to do now that we’ve lost this guy or this group?’ But that’s what you want your program to be, where it’s the next group’s turn. We have guys who are ready and excited now that it’s their time to step up and show what they can do.”
The Whirlies started to show what they can do Monday, although there were moments when Brown wanted them to move from drill to drill and group to group at a faster tempo.
“The first day is always a tough day because you have a bunch of blue shirts (newcomers) who have no idea what’s going on,” Grimsley’s coach said, “so you’re trying to get them going. Our older guys looked good and bounced around, but it’s hard to tell until you have some contact. Our guys work hard and we’ll get better every day.”