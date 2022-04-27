Watch Now: Southeast Guilford baseball state championship trophy presentation

GREENSBORO — When the members of Southeast Guilford's 1969 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship team learned the Falcons' championship trophy had been missing for more than 20 years, they decided to take action.

With Dennis Causey and Don Causey leading the way, former players chipped in to buy a new trophy that included the names of the players, managers and coach Bill Slayton. They presented the trophy to Slayton, now 90 years old, Tuesday night before the current Southeast team beat Page 15-0.